SA's Kholo Montsi to participate in the inaugural ATP Cup with Kevin Anderson
The tournament will make its debut in 2020 and is an international outdoor hard-court men's tennis tournament between competing nations.
JOHANNESBURG - Kholo Montsi has confirmed his participation in the inaugural ATP Cup which takes place in early January.
The tournament will make its debut in 2020 and is an international outdoor hard-court men's tennis tournament between competing nations. The tournament will be played across three Australian cities over 10 days in the lead up to the Australian Open and will feature teams from 24 countries.
Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the Montsi brothers' account announced that Kholo, who will be the youngest player involved in the competition, will participate alongside Kevin Anderson.
BREAKING! FROM GINSBERG TO THE WORLD— Montsi Bros. (@MontsiBrothers) November 18, 2019
As the @MontsiBrothers we can confirm that #KholoMontsi will be the youngest player participating in the inaugural #ATPCup. This tournament will be held from 3 - 12 January. He forms part of a strong SA team including @KAndersonATP. pic.twitter.com/PGTJ6TkTDN
South Africa has been drawn in Group A alongside Serbia, France and Chile.
The tournament runs from 3 January and ends on 12 January.
