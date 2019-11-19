SA officials verifying refugee status of foreign nationals arrested at UN office

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

SA officials verifying refugee status of foreign nationals arrested at UN office

More than 180 refugees arrested following clashes with police outside the offices of the United Nations Human Rights Agency in the Pretoria have been remanded in custody until their next court appearances.

Foreign nationals appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 18 November 2019 over clashes with the police, which saw 24 officers being injured. Picture: EWN
Foreign nationals appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 18 November 2019 over clashes with the police, which saw 24 officers being injured. Picture: EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - More than 180 refugees arrested following clashes with police outside the offices of the United Nations Human Rights Agency in the Pretoria have been remanded in custody until their next court appearances.

The group appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of trespassing.

They were part of a group of about 500 refugees who had been camping outside the premises for over a month.

The refugees want to be relocated to another country following a spate of xenophobic attacks here in South Africa.

The over 180 refugees made their first court appearance yesterday, where they were divided into small groups as they could not all be accommodated at once.

The majority of them opted for their own legal representation and abandoned a bail application.

Many made it clear that they did not want to live in this country anymore while chanting "No more South Africa" in court.

Officials will spend the next couple of days verifying the group's refugee status and whether they had any other pending cases or convictions.

The State said it was possible that some of those arrested may also face charges of public violence as investigations continued.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA