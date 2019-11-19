Right to protest: SJC calls on govt to protect communities’ right to be heard

The Social Justice Coalition led the march from Hanover Street in District Six to Parliament on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The right to protest was the issue taken up by hundreds of demonstrators in Cape Town’s CBD on Tuesday.

#RightToProtest Among other issues being highlighted, is police brutality, with the protesters referring to what they call excessive force by police and other law enforcement officials against peaceful demonstrators. LI pic.twitter.com/SHUAXdBg0b — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019

Dozens of chanting SJC members gathered outside Parliament dressed in white t-shirts and carried banners with the words “defend the right to protest”.

The demonstrators said they were taking to the streets because freedom of assembly and freedom of expression were still being restricted around the world.

The SJC called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to uphold the values of South Africa’s progressive and transformative Constitution by advocating for communities to be able to assemble and make their voices heard.

Among other issues highlighted was police brutality with the protesters referring to what they called excessive force by police and other law enforcement officials against peaceful demonstrators.