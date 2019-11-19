Rand firms as dollar stalls on trade deal impasse
The probability of a deal between Washington and Beijing receded after a report on Monday that Chinese officials were feeling pessimistic about the negotiations, suggesting a resolution to perhaps the biggest risk to the global economy remains elusive.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand inched firmer early on Tuesday, mostly remaining within a recent range as currency markets globally drifted in low volume trade with investors still eyeing a breakthrough in US-China trade talks.
At 0700 GMT, the rand was 0.16% firmer at R14.7900 per dollar compared to an overnight close of R14.8140.
The probability of a deal between Washington and Beijing receded after a report on Monday that Chinese officials were feeling pessimistic about the negotiations, suggesting a resolution to perhaps the biggest risk to the global economy remains elusive.
The dollar subsequently took a knock, allowing emerging market currencies such as the rand to squeak in gains, although on a weekly basis the currency remains around the same levels, indicating mostly subdued activity in recent sessions.
The currency hardly reacted to the appointment of a new chief executive at ailing local power utility Eskom late on Monday.
Andre de Ruyter, former Nampak and Sasol CEO, begins the mammoth task of restructuring the heavily indebted utility whose power plants are struggling to keep the nation’s lights on in January 2020.
Initial response to his appointment was lukewarm, with some analysts questioning his lack of experience in the engineering and energy sectors.
Bonds started on the backfoot ahead of a R1.51 billion auction of long-term government issues. The yield on the 2026 debt was up 2 basis points to 8.42%.
Popular in Business
-
Stabilising Eskom shouldn't be about race, says ANC after calls for black CEO
-
DA, ANC place faith in new Eskom boss De Ruyter; EFF not happy
-
Mantashe gives WC govt go-ahead to explore of IPP energy
-
SAA provides CAA with strike contingency plan for safe operation
-
SAA awaits date from CCMA to meet with striking unions
-
Still no word from SAA on domestic flights as strike continues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.