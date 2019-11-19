Proteas star Erin Burger retires from international netball

She played for South Africa 120 times and was the first South African to register 100 caps for the Spar Proteas.

JOHANNESBURG - Erin Burger has on Tuesday retired from the Spar Proteas after 12 years playing for the national team.

Burger made her debut for South Africa back in January 2007 as a teenager against England and has played under five coaches during ger tenure.

“Being able to represent and serve my country as a netball player must be one of the best things that I could have ever asked for,” she said. “It has been an absolute honour for me to play the game. I have learnt a lot and grown so much as a person and as a player. My biggest gratitude to Netball South Africa and the entire leadership. Thank you for all that you’ve done and continue to do to grow the game. You’ve given a young girl like me an opportunity to live her dream”.

During the 2011 Netball World Cup in Singapore, Burger was voted as the Player of the Tournament.

She is currently the most capped Proteas player with 120 appearances for the national team and played her last international match against England in Liverpool.

“We are very blessed to have had a brilliant player like Erin playing for the Spar Proteas. Players of her calibre and work ethic are a pleasure to work with”, said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane.

“Erin has been a true ambassador of the game and always delivered whenever called upon. We are going to miss her as a national player, we are very happy with the role she has played in helping us build a team that we have today. As the leadership of Netball South Africa, we wish her well with her future and endeavours. Your immense contribution to the sport is one we can never ignore. Thank you and all the best.”

Burger currently plays her domestic netball in Australia for Queensland’s Firebirds and she has competed in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2007 World Netball Championships and the 2011 World Netball Championships.

She has also participated in the 2010 World Netball Series and the 2011 World Netball Series.