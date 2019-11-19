Prayers & bullets: Commuter recalls being caught in cash-in-transit heist
Still visibly shaken after her near-death experience, a commuter remembered every detail of her frightening journey home.
JOHANNESBURG - Taxi commuters who were caught up in a cash-in-transit heist near Diepsloot have told Eyewitness News they prayed for their lives while bullets were fired around them.
A gang of about 15 criminals attacked the cash van in two Ford Rangers on the R114 on Monday night.
They set fire to one of the rangers about a kilometer away from the scene before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Still visibly shaken after her near-death experience, a commuter remembered every detail of her frightening journey home.
"They started to shoot the wheels of the cash car. We were screaming...we were also telling the driver what to do and the driver was stuck, not knowing what to do because was telling him what to do."
She said that the taxi driver managed to pull off the road and veered into the bushes.
"Then he decided to pull off the road and said: 'Guys, let's pray.'"
The woman said that while listening to the shots being fired, she feared the worst.
No arrests have yet been made.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma has no prospect of succeeding in latest bid to avoid prosecution - NPA
-
Stabilising Eskom shouldn't be about race, says ANC after calls for black CEO
-
Two people found murdered opposite Durban's Suncoast Casino
-
DA, ANC place faith in new Eskom boss De Ruyter; EFF not happy
-
Mantashe gives WC govt go-ahead to explore of IPP energy
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.