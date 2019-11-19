Prayers & bullets: Commuter recalls being caught in cash-in-transit heist

Still visibly shaken after her near-death experience, a commuter remembered every detail of her frightening journey home.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi commuters who were caught up in a cash-in-transit heist near Diepsloot have told Eyewitness News they prayed for their lives while bullets were fired around them.

A gang of about 15 criminals attacked the cash van in two Ford Rangers on the R114 on Monday night.

They set fire to one of the rangers about a kilometer away from the scene before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Still visibly shaken after her near-death experience, a commuter remembered every detail of her frightening journey home.

"They started to shoot the wheels of the cash car. We were screaming...we were also telling the driver what to do and the driver was stuck, not knowing what to do because was telling him what to do."

She said that the taxi driver managed to pull off the road and veered into the bushes.

"Then he decided to pull off the road and said: 'Guys, let's pray.'"

The woman said that while listening to the shots being fired, she feared the worst.

No arrests have yet been made.