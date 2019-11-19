Prayers & bullets: Commuter recalls being caught in cash-in-transit heist

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Prayers & bullets: Commuter recalls being caught in cash-in-transit heist

Still visibly shaken after her near-death experience, a commuter remembered every detail of her frightening journey home.

The scene of a cash-in-transit heist near Diepsloot on 18 November 2019. Picture: Supplied
The scene of a cash-in-transit heist near Diepsloot on 18 November 2019. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi commuters who were caught up in a cash-in-transit heist near Diepsloot have told Eyewitness News they prayed for their lives while bullets were fired around them.

A gang of about 15 criminals attacked the cash van in two Ford Rangers on the R114 on Monday night.

They set fire to one of the rangers about a kilometer away from the scene before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Still visibly shaken after her near-death experience, a commuter remembered every detail of her frightening journey home.

"They started to shoot the wheels of the cash car. We were screaming...we were also telling the driver what to do and the driver was stuck, not knowing what to do because was telling him what to do."

She said that the taxi driver managed to pull off the road and veered into the bushes.

"Then he decided to pull off the road and said: 'Guys, let's pray.'"

The woman said that while listening to the shots being fired, she feared the worst.

No arrests have yet been made.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA