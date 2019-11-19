Nhlanhla Nene appointed non-executive director at Grobank
Nene resigned last year after pressure from opposition political parties and the public.
JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has been appointed as a non-executive director at Grobank on Tuesday.
Nene resigned last year after pressure from opposition political parties and the public. He had appeared before the Zondo commission where he admitted to meeting the Gupta family.
The former Cabinet minister testified at the state capture inquiry that he had indeed visited the Gupta family’s Sahara Computer offices and their residence after he was invited to do so.
He told the Zondo commission that several visits took place between 2010 and 2014 when he was deputy minister and after he was first appointed as finance minister. This saw an angry reaction from political parties and the public who demanded his resignation.
Nene admitted that there had been a lapse in judgement and he stepped down to be replaced by Tito Mboweni. He has now joined Grobank, which centres on the food and agriculture industry.
He said he looked forward to working towards promoting food security and alleviating unemployment.
More in Business
-
Independent Media welcomes vida e caffè apology over poster
-
Rand steady as investors eye Fed, stocks lifted by trade deal optimism
-
Gordhan urges unions to work with SAA management to end strike
-
Govt defends Andre de Ruyter’s appointment as new Eskom boss
-
SAA approaches Labour Court as strike continues
-
SAA's challenges a result of state capture corruption, says Parly committee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.