Nhlanhla Nene appointed non-executive director at Grobank

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has been appointed as a non-executive director at Grobank on Tuesday.

Nene resigned last year after pressure from opposition political parties and the public. He had appeared before the Zondo commission where he admitted to meeting the Gupta family.

The former Cabinet minister testified at the state capture inquiry that he had indeed visited the Gupta family’s Sahara Computer offices and their residence after he was invited to do so.

He told the Zondo commission that several visits took place between 2010 and 2014 when he was deputy minister and after he was first appointed as finance minister. This saw an angry reaction from political parties and the public who demanded his resignation.

Nene admitted that there had been a lapse in judgement and he stepped down to be replaced by Tito Mboweni. He has now joined Grobank, which centres on the food and agriculture industry.

He said he looked forward to working towards promoting food security and alleviating unemployment.