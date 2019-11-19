More Gupta family properties expected to go under the hammer
On Monday, auctioneer Park Village sold one of the family's homes in Saxonwold for R2.6 million.
JOHANNESBURG - More properties owned by the Guptas are now expected to be auctioned.
It is believed that the Guptas bought it for R3.2 million in 2011.
The property is believed to be the same house from which Tshepiso Magashule, the son of African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule, was forcefully removed as previously reported by the Daily Maverick.
The property that was sold off yesterday included a plot of almost 1,200 square metre, has three bedrooms, a swimming pool and a staff bedroom.
It’s believed there were more houses owned by the Guptas located in Durban and Cape Town, which would also go under the hammer.
The SABC reported that a commercial building in Midrand is also set to be auctioned at a later stage.
The Guptas had left the country and closed many of their businesses after revelations that they allegedly played a central role in state capture.
The family has since refused to return to the country to answer to the allegations.
