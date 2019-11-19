Mantashe gives WC govt go-ahead to explore IPP energy options

With the constant risk of load-shedding, the party said government should source energy from elsewhere and not only rely on Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) scored a small victory in its quest to use independent power producers in the Western Cape.

With the constant risk of load shedding, the party said the government should source energy from elsewhere and not only rely on Eskom.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has given the Western Cape government the go-ahead to explore alternative energy sources.

The DA said South Africa needed to rely less on coal as a primary source of energy and wants to access supply from independent power producers.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has now approved the Western Cape government’s request to explore the use of IPPs to supply energy to the national grid.

DA spokesperson on finance and economic development Deirdre Baartman said the government must work with urgency.

“Municipalities have the right to seek energy independently, following the approval by the national minister.”

She said the party would continue to lobby national government to approve plans to have a greater energy mix.