Lesotho special permits: Concerns raised over exclusion of new applicants

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho consulate in Johannesburg on Tuesday said it was concerned that the exclusion of new applications for the Lesotho special permit (LSP) would expose desperate and undocumented Basotho to fraudsters seeking to take advantage.

This after Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that only existing permits would be renewed.

Home Affairs opened online applications that would be closed at the end of March 2020, but Lesotho appealed to South Africa to consider admitting new applications as thousands more Basotho were still not documented.

Lesotho consulate general Mohapi Majoro said: “The demand is very high – since my arrival in May – we have been visiting various places and Basotho have called us to address on LSP for renewal and new applications. We promised that we would submit their demand to Lesotho to propose to South Africa for renewals and new applications.”

Majoro said Lesotho appealed to South Africa to consider opening the process for new applicants, but he warned both Basotho and South Africa that the exclusion may be detrimental.

“There might be renegades who would create similar websites like the official ones for fake transfers and Basotho will lose a lot of money,” he said.

South Africa decided to legislate the Lesotho and Zimbabwe special permits to deal with the high number of undocumented migrants from these countries.