Kanya Cekeshe's mental health taking tremendous strain - lawyer
Kanya Cekeshe was released from hospital on Sunday night after being admitted for mental health issues.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe on Tuesday said his mental health had gotten worse.
The student activist was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property for trying to set alight a police van during student protests in 2016 and sentenced to eight years in prison. He recently lost his bid to appeal that conviction and sentence.
His lawyers argued that there was insufficient evidence against him despite his conviction.
Cekeshe’s lawyer Wikus Steyl said he didn’t get the help he needed from medical practitioners.
“There was no attack on him. For the last couple of weeks, his mental health has taken a tremendous strain and he’s going from bad to worse every day,” Steyl said.
