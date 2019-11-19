View all in Latest
Joburg’s Park Station shut down after security workers vandalise property

No trains were entering or leaving the station and platforms 10, 11 and 12 were damaged.

Prasa was forced on 19 November 2019 to close Johannesburg’s Park Station after angry fired security staff allegedly damaged property. Picture: Supplied.
Prasa was forced on 19 November 2019 to close Johannesburg’s Park Station after angry fired security staff allegedly damaged property. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa on Tuesday was forced to close Park Station in Johannesburg after security staff allegedly damaged property because they had lost their jobs.

No trains were entering or leaving the station and platforms 10, 11 and 12 were damaged.

Metrorail apologised to commuters for the inconvenience saying the circumstances were unforeseen.

It's understood security workers vandalised Park Station because their contracts were terminated.

The contracts of the security companies that employ them were terminated last month, but the High Court in Pretoria ruled they should be paid at least until the end of December.

Last week, the United National Transport Union warned that Prasa terminated the contracts with no back-up plan, which put staff and infrastructure at risk.

