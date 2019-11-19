Joburg’s Park Station shut down after security workers vandalise property
No trains were entering or leaving the station and platforms 10, 11 and 12 were damaged.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa on Tuesday was forced to close Park Station in Johannesburg after security staff allegedly damaged property because they had lost their jobs.
Metrorail apologised to commuters for the inconvenience saying the circumstances were unforeseen.
#Prasa is increasing security at Johannesburg's Park Station after several shops were looted there this afternoon. #Upfront Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/bXU8pUgDPm pic.twitter.com/gALdMwdYnP— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) November 19, 2019
It's understood security workers vandalised Park Station because their contracts were terminated.
The contracts of the security companies that employ them were terminated last month, but the High Court in Pretoria ruled they should be paid at least until the end of December.
Last week, the United National Transport Union warned that Prasa terminated the contracts with no back-up plan, which put staff and infrastructure at risk.
