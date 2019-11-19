Independent Media welcomes vida e caffè apology over poster
Vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy condemned the poster, saying the franchisee at the store made a call that had not been approved or sanctioned by the group.
CAPE TOWN - Independent Media on Tuesday welcomed an apology from vida e caffè head office after a Cape Town branch put up a poster declaring it an “Independent Media Free Zone”.
A picture of the poster went viral on social media over the weekend.
Vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy condemned the poster, saying the franchisee at the store made a call that had not been approved or sanctioned by the group.
In an article published by Independent Media, the company emphasised South Africans had the right to choose what they read, see, or hear without being prevented from doing so as a result of prejudice and racial bias.
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé said South Africans should defend the right to media freedom and censorship. He said Independent Media stood for the truth and this was what sometimes caused discomfort among those in authority and power who sought to impose media censorship and a singular narrative.
Levy stressed the views expressed on the poster do not represent the values of the popular coffee retail chain. He said franchisees were not permitted to communicate messages to customers that were not endorsed by the brand.
The posters have since removed from the Cape Town store and newspapers from the Independent Media stable were made available again.
Listen to the CEO explain the situation:
More in Business
-
Nhlanhla Nene appointed non-executive director at Grobank
-
Rand steady as investors eye Fed, stocks lifted by trade deal optimism
-
Gordhan urges unions to work with SAA management to end strike
-
Govt defends Andre de Ruyter’s appointment as new Eskom boss
-
SAA approaches Labour Court as strike continues
-
SAA's challenges a result of state capture corruption, says Parly committee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.