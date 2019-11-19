IEC: Parly should develop a suitable electoral system for SA
The IEC briefed Parliament's home affairs oversight committee on the high-level panel recommendations on electoral reform on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said Parliament as the representative body of the people of South Africa should take it upon itself to determine a suitable electoral system for the country.
The IEC briefed Parliament's home affairs oversight committee on the high-level panel recommendations on electoral reform on Tuesday.
The briefing follows suggested changes to the country's electoral laws.
The high-level panel on the assessment of key legislation recommended that Parliament should amend the Electoral Act to provide for a system that is constituency based for national elections.
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said an electoral task team had earlier put forward two sets of recommendations, which are retaining the current system or changing to multi-member constituency system.
“One thought was that the electoral system should be retained as it was and as it is, that was the minority position. The second school of thought provided that a multi-member constituency system with an overall proportionality being restored from a national closed list be introduced, and that was the majority recommendation.”
But Mamabolo warned that making fundamental changes to the current electoral system could have huge financial implicationS.
“An adoption of an electoral system that is fundamentally dissimilar the present one would have huge financial systems and change management costs for an election management body as well as for the political parties.”
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma has no prospect of succeeding in latest bid to avoid prosecution - NPA
-
Stabilising Eskom shouldn't be about race, says ANC after calls for black CEO
-
DA, ANC place faith in new Eskom boss De Ruyter; EFF not happy
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s liberals are failing to wrap their heads around race
-
Analyst: DA could suffer at polls over stance on race-based policies
-
Sars warns that giving PP Zuma’s tax info could have dire consequences
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.