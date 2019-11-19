Chikane: I told Maseko to reject Zuma’s order to deal with Guptas

Frank Chikane is testifying at the state capture, where he has been called to corroborate the evidence of former government spokesperson Themba Maseko.

PRETORIA - Former director-general in the Presidency Frank Chikane said he advised ex-government spokesperson Themba Maseko to reject an instruction from Jacob Zuma for him to do a deal with the Guptas.

Chikane was testifying at the state capture, where he had been called to corroborate the evidence of Maseko.

Maseko told the commission his refusal to help the Guptas access government advertising money cost him his job. The former president has denied issuing the instruction to Maseko.

Chikane said Maseko asked him for advice after he’d met with the Guptas.

“They said to me that they had been there and asked him to do something irregular in terms of his portfolio. At that point, I told him to say no because it would violate the law.”

