Chikane: I told Maseko to reject Zuma’s order to deal with Guptas
Frank Chikane is testifying at the state capture, where he has been called to corroborate the evidence of former government spokesperson Themba Maseko.
PRETORIA - Former director-general in the Presidency Frank Chikane said he advised ex-government spokesperson Themba Maseko to reject an instruction from Jacob Zuma for him to do a deal with the Guptas.
Chikane was testifying at the state capture, where he had been called to corroborate the evidence of Maseko.
Maseko told the commission his refusal to help the Guptas access government advertising money cost him his job. The former president has denied issuing the instruction to Maseko.
Chikane said Maseko asked him for advice after he’d met with the Guptas.
“They said to me that they had been there and asked him to do something irregular in terms of his portfolio. At that point, I told him to say no because it would violate the law.”
WATCH LIVE: State capture inquiry on 19 November 2019
Popular in Local
-
Zuma has no prospect of succeeding in latest bid to avoid prosecution - NPA
-
Stabilising Eskom shouldn't be about race, says ANC after calls for black CEO
-
Two people found murdered opposite Durban's Suncoast Casino
-
DA, ANC place faith in new Eskom boss De Ruyter; EFF not happy
-
Mantashe gives WC govt go-ahead to explore of IPP energy
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.