Hain: The people of SA deserve better than looting caused by state capture
Peter Hain was also concerned that the country was not moving speedily to recover stolen assets through the state capture project.
JOHANNESBURG - British lawmaker Peter Hain has implored government to act on recommendations of the state capture commission of inquiry once they become available.
During his testimony at the commission on Monday, Hain said that while he had faith in Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency, government did need to take decisions much quicker.
Hain had a lot of advice for the government ranging from potential legislative interventions to regulatory frameworks to deal with corruption.
However, he appeared worried that the work of the state capture commission could end up in an endless process.
"The people of South Africa deserves better than the obscene looting and devastation caused by state capture and I hope that the recommendations referenced in this report will also be recommended and considered by your commission and then implemented by the government."
Chairperson of the commission deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reassured Hain that once the recommendations were presented to the president, he only had 14 days to send the report to Parliament.
"The president, whom the recommendations will be submitted to, then has to make up his mind on certain recommendations to say: 'Well, if there's court challenge about these ones, I would want to go ahead and implement these.'"
Hain was also concerned that the country was not moving speedily to recover stolen assets through the state capture project.
Popular in Local
-
DA, ANC place faith in new Eskom boss De Ruyter; EFF not happy
-
Mantashe gives DA go-ahead to use independent power producers in WC
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
-
Two people found murdered opposite Durban's Suncoast Casino
-
Still no word from SAA on domestic flights as strike continues
-
More Gupta family properties expected to go under the hammer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.