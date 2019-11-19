Govt defends Andre de Ruyter’s appointment as new Eskom boss

After a four-month search, the current CEO of Nampak was announced on Monday as the man to lead embattled power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has defended the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom’s new group CEO.

After a four-month search, the current CEO of Nampak was announced on Monday as the man to lead the embattled power utility.

There was mixed reaction to De Ruyter’s appointment with unions describing it as a setback for transformation.

On Tuesday, acting director general at the Department of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi said it was unfortunate.

“It’s an unfortunate view because we have to start looking at these appointments in totality in terms of the makeup of the executive team in Eskom. As you will appreciate, the CEO doesn’t work alone and in any case, we also have to be objective when we say these things,” Tlhakudi said.

De Ruyter would take over from board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, who was acting CEO since the departure of Phakamani Hadebe at the end of July.