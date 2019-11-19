Funzela Ngobeni is DA's candidate to replace Mashaba as Joburg mayor

Herman Mashaba resigned last month as mayor and DA member, saying he could not reconcile himself with a group of people that thought race was irrelevant.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Tuesday confirmed Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate for executive mayor for the City of Johannesburg.

Ngobeni, whose Joburg's finance mayoral committee member, would be elected as mayor next week on Thursday.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said in a statement: “We congratulate Funzela on his election. We trust he will be elected to serve the people of Johannesburg as executive mayor, and we commit our support to him unconditionally in the pursuit of creating one South Africa for all.”