Ferrari drivers should follow Hamilton's example - Brawn

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ferrari drivers should follow Hamilton's example - Brawn

Lewis Hamilton, now a six times world champion, collided on the penultimate lap with Red Bull’s Thai rookie Alexander Albon and immediately recognised he was at fault.

FILE: Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn of Britain walks in the pit lane prior to the second free practice session ahead of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka on October 11, 2013. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn of Britain walks in the pit lane prior to the second free practice session ahead of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka on October 11, 2013. Picture: AFP.
17 minutes ago

LONDON - One of Ferrari’s two drivers should take a leaf out of Lewis Hamilton’s book and accept blame for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix collision, according to the Italian team’s former technical director Ross Brawn.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc put each other out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season at Interlagos after a coming together five laps from the end with a likely podium place at stake.

Hamilton, now a six times world champion, collided on the penultimate lap with Red Bull’s Thai rookie Alexander Albon and immediately recognised he was at fault.

The Mercedes driver was summoned to stewards after the race but declined the chance to defend himself, sending a message to say he accepted full responsibility.

The Briton’s action resulted in a five-second penalty and demotion from third place to seventh.

“I wouldn’t want to venture an opinion on who was most at fault for the collision,” Brawn, now Formula One’s managing director for motorsport and also a former Mercedes team boss said of the Ferrari collision in a review of the weekend.

“But in the cold light of day, maybe it would be good if one of them will follow Hamilton’s example and immediately admit culpability, as the champion did regarding his clash with Albon.”

The Ferrari drivers have been summoned to Maranello for a full analysis of what happened to ensure the internal rivalry does not have a negative impact on the 2020 campaign.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said on Sunday that he wanted the drivers to recognise their mistakes, and Brawn agreed something had to be done.

“If Ferrari really wants to put an end to Mercedes’ dominance, not only does it need to provide its drivers with a more competitive car next year, it must also ensure that incidents like this one are not repeated,” he said.

“Formula One is a team sport, especially so in Maranello.”

Mercedes have won the last six constructors’ and drivers’ titles in a row while Ferrari’s last world champion was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA