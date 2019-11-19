Faf du Plessis: JP Duminy replacement in Paarl Rocks might be a local cricketer
JP Duminy will stay on with the Paarl Rocks team for the duration of the tournament in a mentorship role.
CAPE TOWN - Paarl Rocks are still searching for the replacement for the injured JP Duminy after he was ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) tournament due to injury.
The 35-year-old missed out in last year’s tournament because of a hand injury.
Rocks captain Faf du Plessis said they were still figuring out who to bring as a replacement.
"We still figuring that out because we not in a position where we have to make a decision as of yet, we have got a backup batsman Kyle Verreynne and we have back up bowler. So there is back up almost everything so we just want to make sure we take our time picking the right person," said du Plessis.
"The conversation... it looks like they don't want a replacement as an overseas player, they wanted it to be a local guy, which is unfortunate because it's difficult to pick one."
Rocks will welcome defending champions Jozi Stars on Friday in Boland Park, Paarl, before their visit to Cape Town Blitz at Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday.
