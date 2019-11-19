Du Plessis: Important for MSL to do well

The local T20 tournament is now in its second season but doesn’t show any signs of being able to attract mass audiences inside the respective stadiums.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas and Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis on Tuesday described his disappointment at the lack of fans attending Mzansi Super League matches.

The defending champion Jozi Stars have hosted two games at the Wanderers this campaign with just over 7,000 fans coming through the gates across the two encounters against Cape Town Blitz and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants respectively.

Du Plessis said he would like to see more people in the stadium.

“It is disappointing when you look around the country and there’s not a hell of a lot of supporters in the grounds. We have to make sure that everyone puts in the time and energy to market the tournament as well as possible,” he said.

The 35-year-old also said: “It is really important for cricket in South Africa that this tournament succeeds.”

The next match in the MSL is between the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Cape Town Blitz on Wednesday.

Du Plessis and his chargers are in action against the Jozi Stars on Friday.