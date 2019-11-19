EC drought leads to unsanitary conditions at Makhanda school

The town is almost entirely reliant on water tankers and humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has been instrumental in drilling new boreholes to ensure those tankers can be filled.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape drought has led to unsanitary conditions at a primary school in Makhanda.

About 700 children attend Archie Mbolekwa Primary School in Tantyi location every day. They’re from a poor area and the grinding drought in the region is starting to seriously affect them not only at home but at school too.

This is one of the schools in the area that’s entirely reliant on water brought in by tankers.

Principal Lindiso Funani told Eyewitness News the water situation meant the school’s toilets no longer flushed. That meant the children had to walk to the bushes and relieve themselves.

“As from 10 am, it’s difficult for the kids because they can’t use the toilets and they have to go to the bushes and its dangerous for them; we are struggling. If Gift of the Givers did not step in, I don’t know what we would have done,” he said.

Funani said the school’s location at the top of a hill meant the municipality could do little to help them. And without the weekly water delivery from the Gift of the Givers, he was certain the storage tanks would run dry altogether.