Court told Thabani Mzolo was overly-possessive of Zolile Khumalo before shooting
Thabani Mzolo stands accused of the 2018 shooting of Zolile Khumalo in front of another student at a university residence.
DURBAN - The trial against a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is set to continue in the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning.
Thabani Mzolo stands accused of the 2018 shooting of Zolile Khumalo in front of another student at a university residence.
The court heard on Monday, through a key witness, that Mzolo had previously threatened to kill Khumalo if she left him.
The roommate of slain MUT student Khumalo testified that her murder was preceded by a series of abusive incidents.
Nosipho Bhengu recounted that Khumalo had told her that Mzolo was violent and overly-possessive.
Bhengu informed the court that she was in the room when Khumalo was shot.
Bhengu relayed that Khumalo had sent her a message two days before she was murdered, saying that she had broken up with Mzolo.
Mzolo faces charges of murder as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Bhengu is set to continue her testimony on Tuesday.
Popular in Local
-
DA, ANC place faith in new Eskom boss De Ruyter; EFF not happy
-
Mantashe gives DA go-ahead to use independent power producers in WC
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
-
Two people found murdered opposite Durban's Suncoast Casino
-
Still no word from SAA on domestic flights as strike continues
-
More Gupta family properties expected to go under the hammer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.