Court told Thabani Mzolo was overly-possessive of Zolile Khumalo before shooting

Thabani Mzolo stands accused of the 2018 shooting of Zolile Khumalo in front of another student at a university residence.

DURBAN - The trial against a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is set to continue in the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning.

Thabani Mzolo stands accused of the 2018 shooting of Zolile Khumalo in front of another student at a university residence.

The court heard on Monday, through a key witness, that Mzolo had previously threatened to kill Khumalo if she left him.

The roommate of slain MUT student Khumalo testified that her murder was preceded by a series of abusive incidents.

Nosipho Bhengu recounted that Khumalo had told her that Mzolo was violent and overly-possessive.

Bhengu informed the court that she was in the room when Khumalo was shot.

Bhengu relayed that Khumalo had sent her a message two days before she was murdered, saying that she had broken up with Mzolo.

Mzolo faces charges of murder as well as the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Bhengu is set to continue her testimony on Tuesday.