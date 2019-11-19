CoCT awaiting meeting with DWS to decide on water restrictions

City of Cape Town water and waste Mayco member Xanthea Limberg said the meeting would be held at the end of November, where the department was expected to present their modeling for the region's next hydrological year.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's water consumption level has not changed significantly, hovering over the 675 million litres per day mark over the past two weeks.

The consumption target for the city is 650 million litres per day. Dam levels currently sit at 83.7%.

City of Cape Town water and waste Mayco member Xanthea Limberg said although Cape Town's surface water supply was significantly higher this year compared to the last few years, residents must bear in mind that rainfall during winter this year was again below average.

Cape Town has received a below-average rainfall over the past five years.

Limberg said they needed to consult with the national Department of Water and Sanitation on whether water restrictions would remain in place.

She said the meeting would be held at the end of November, where the department was expected to present their modeling for the region's next hydrological year.

Limberg added the city did not wish to pre-empt the outcome of the meeting but would provide consumers with an update once consultations were wrapped up.