Busa backs new Eskom CEO De Ruyter to tackle SOE's challenges
The Public Enterprises Minister announced Andre de Ruyter as the new top boss at Eskom on Monday to mixed reactions from labour, business and economists.
JOHANNESBURG - Business organisation Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has described the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as CEO of Eskom as an important step to stabilising the management, operations and finances of the utility.
De Ruyter takes over from Jabu Mabuza, who had been acting CEO since the sudden departure of Phakamani Hadebe at the end of July.
Busa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso: "He's very much aware of what confronts the organisation in terms of challenges, and he is ready to hit the ground running and we have no doubt that he will do precisely that."
