Bloodhound supersonic car to return to NC for new speed test

The team behind the project tested the car in the Northern Cape’s Hakskeenpan region last month aimed at breaking the world land speed record.

CAPE TOWN - The Bloodhound supersonic car is set to return to the Northern Cape for more tests.

The team behind the project tested the car in the Northern Cape’s Hakskeenpan region last month with the aim of breaking the world land speed record.

The jet-engine installed in the car accelerates from 0 to 1,010 kilometres per hour in just 50 seconds.

The Bloodhound supersonic car. Picture: Supplied.

It's hair-raising, but for driver Andy Green it's just another day at the office if the office was like a rocket.

“It comes past unbelievably quickly and, it just gets faster and faster.”

Green explained that every single aspect of such tests needed to be carefully considered.

“There’s a lot of studying on what the test will involve, including the acceleration distance, slowing down and when the wheel brakes go on. It’s about making sure that every single detail is synced out.”

For this team of speed freaks, 1,000 kilometres per hour is fine but they want to go even faster. The team will return to the Northern Cape to test an even more powerful rocket motor.