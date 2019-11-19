At least R600m needed to help drought-stricken farmers - AgriSA report
AgriSA recently released its latest agriculture drought report which takes a look at the overall drought situation across the country.
CAPE TOWN - Severe cash flow problems and depleted animal feed reserves are now characterising the Northern Cape’s lingering drought.
As a temporary solution, experts said that at least R600 million over the next three months was needed to assist farmers.
At least 15,500 farms spanning over 27 million hectares were gripped by severe drought conditions across the province.
Head of the organisation's disaster management centre, Willem Symington, said the sector employed around 33,000 workers, with many of these jobs now being threatened as a result of the drought.
"The effects are not great. In the short term, local economies need to be supported."
Symington stressed that more should be done politically to drive relief interventions.
"On a political level, it seems like we’re struggling to get some action or attention in the province on this problem."
The government earlier this year granted R30 million towards drought relief.
