Analyst: DA could suffer at polls over stance on race-based policies
The DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen told a media briefing on Sunday that resorting to race-based policies would not improve the fortunes of the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been warned that its rejection of race-based policies would cost it at the polls.
John Steenhuisen has been elected interim party leader after former leader Mmusi Maimane stepped down last month.
Steenhuisen told a media briefing on Sunday that resorting to race-based policies would not improve the fortunes of the organisation.
He said he acknowledged that apartheid was brutal and that those who still suffered the effects of that unjust system needed to benefit from redress policies, saying most of those people were black.
But he said the DA did not need to resort to crude race classifications to deal with redress.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that the DA could escape the fact that black people were previously disadvantaged.
“I really think the DA needs a policy conference where they consider these things very deeply. They need to take a position on things such as affirmative action.”
He said Steenhuisen would not succeed in trying to be everything to everyone.
More in Politics
-
Stabilising Eskom shouldn't be about race, says ANC after call for black CEO
-
DA, ANC place faith in new Eskom boss De Ruyter; EFF not happy
-
Case against suspect accused of murdering ANCYL member postponed
-
DA needs to urgently discuss its identity at policy conference, says analyst
-
International banks should bear responsibility for state capture - Hain
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s liberals are failing to wrap their heads around race
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.