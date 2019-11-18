Zimbabwe refuses to reverse the land reform amid US demands
Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi said the US sanctions were a result of the country’s land reform.
PRETORIA - Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi said the United States demands to return property seized in the land reform programme will not be honoured.
The US has made this a condition for sanctions to be lifted.
Hamadziripi attended a symposium at Unisa in Pretoria on Monday to chart the way for South Africa's intervention in the lifting of sanctions.
He said most European Union sanctions have been removed but the US continued making demands.
Hamadziripi said the US sanctions were a result of the country’s land reform.
“It is only when Zimbabwe decided in 2000 to embark on the fast track land reform programme that the sanctions were imposed. So, it’s not a coincidence that the EU sanctions came in 2002.”
He said progress was made with the EU and the country will hold more talks with that region this week but Hamadziripi says the latest US demands will not be met
“They want us to return the land to those who used to own it but as the President [Emmerson] Mnangagwa has said, there is no reversal of the land reform.”
Minister Naledi Pandor has appealed to Zimbabwe’s political leaders to make a united call if they want intervention from other countries.
Popular in Africa
-
Pandor: Zimbabwe's problems will be resolved primarily by Zimbabweans
-
Bafana Bafana beats Sudan in Afcon qualifiers
-
Open letter to President Macron on human rights abuses in Cameroon
-
There’s a HUGE cat on the stoep: Zim lions occupy ranger station
-
Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out
-
Ethiopia to vote on breakaway state highlights battles over autonomy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.