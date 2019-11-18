Zim transgender woman wins unlawful arrest case against police
Ricky Nathanson was arrested on charges of criminal nuisance after she was spotted using a women's toilet in the second city of Bulawayo five years ago.
HARARE - A transgender woman from Zimbabwe has successfully sued police for unlawful arrest.
This is being seen as a highly progressive ruling, in what is still a very conservative society.
Following her arrest in 2014, Nathanson was detained for two days and was subjected to inspections by police officers and doctors at a Bulawayo hospital.
Nathanson sued the home affairs minister and the police, and High Court Judge Francis Bere last week delivered his ruling.
The judge described the arrest of the transgender activist as outrageous and said her prosecution was thoughtless and malicious.
In a statement, Nathanson said she felt elated by the ruling; she said it recognised the rights, freedoms and dignity of all the country’s citizens.
