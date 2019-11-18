WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with testimony from Peter Hain

Peter Hain is expected to share with the commission information at his disposal on how international banks, corporates and states aided in this project.

JOHANNESBURG - Former UK politician Peter Hain is testifying at the state capture inquiry this morning.

Hain volunteered to give evidence before the commission on international complicity in state capture and corruption in the country.

Today, Hain is expected to share with the commission information at his disposal on how international banks, corporates and states aided in this project.

WATCH: Former UK politician Peter Hain testifies at Zondo Inquiry