Wantaway foreign nationals eye Namibia as possible destination

Foreign nationals who had sought shelter at a Cape Town church were adamant they would continue fighting to leave South Africa due to xenophobia.

CAPE TOWN - Foreigners living in a Cape Town church have not next yet moved out, despite being asked to leave by the reverend.

They've been living at the Methodist chapel off Greenmarket Square for a few weeks, after they were forcibly removed from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices nearby.

On Friday, they were told to leave but a fight broke out and members of the Western Cape Refugees and Migrants Forum, South African Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen and Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba were attacked.

Leader Papy Sukami said that following the scuffle on Friday, they've apologised.

Sukami said their members remained determined to leave the country due to fears of xenophobic violence and wanted to go to a neighbouring country like Namibia.

"We need to go to a third country, the nearest. People plan to go to Namibia. We are just the leaders, the spokespersons. We expect many of our people are to move to Namibia."

A meeting is expected to be held with various stakeholders this week.