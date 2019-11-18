Unifam urges police to arrest those behind attacks at church sheltering refugees

Members of the Western Cape Refugees and Migrants Forum, the SA Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen and Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba were attacked last week while attempting to address the foreign nationals at the church.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town refugee organisation has called for the arrest of those involved in an attack at a Methodist Church.

A group has been living at the Methodist chapel for two weeks after being removed from outside United Nations Refugee Agency's offices in the CBD.

Refugees were also told to leave the church.

Unifam's Patrick Matenga said that they strongly condemned the criminal behavior and violence.

"The protest leaders are not representing all refugees... the majority of refugees here in South Africa. We call on police to take action against the people behind the attacks and arrest them."

He added that the members from the forum who were injured in the attack had been released from hospital.