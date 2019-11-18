Unifam urges police to arrest those behind attacks at church sheltering refugees
Members of the Western Cape Refugees and Migrants Forum, the SA Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen and Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba were attacked last week while attempting to address the foreign nationals at the church.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town refugee organisation has called for the arrest of those involved in an attack at a Methodist Church.
A group has been living at the Methodist chapel for two weeks after being removed from outside United Nations Refugee Agency's offices in the CBD.
Members of the Western Cape Refugees and Migrants Forum, the SA Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen and Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba were attacked last week.
Refugees were also told to leave the church.
Unifam's Patrick Matenga said that they strongly condemned the criminal behavior and violence.
"The protest leaders are not representing all refugees... the majority of refugees here in South Africa. We call on police to take action against the people behind the attacks and arrest them."
He added that the members from the forum who were injured in the attack had been released from hospital.
Popular in Local
-
Peter Hain: Banks, other foreign govts complicit in state capture
-
SAA threatens legal action as strike continues
-
NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe
-
Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
-
Pandor: Zimbabwe's problems will be resolved primarily by Zimbabweans
-
Firefighters battle Mahikeng CBD store blaze, police hold off looters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.