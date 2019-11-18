View all in Latest
Tik valued at over R1m seized in Century City drug bust

Officers seized tik valued at more than R1 million and arrested one person in an operation on Friday.

Drugs seized by the South African Police Service. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have made a massive drug bust in Century City.

Officers seized tik valued at more than R1 million and arrested one person in an operation on Friday.

It was part of the Western Cape’s festive season anti-crime blitz.

An elderly man was also apprehended in a dagga bust in Milnerton.

The police’s Novella Potelwa said: “In Milnerton, a dagga cultivation facility was discovered in Montague Gardens. In Caledon, police seized mandrax tablets valued at R95,000.”

