Tik valued at over R1m seized in Century City drug bust

Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
Local
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have made a massive drug bust in Century City.
Officers seized tik valued at more than R1 million and arrested one person in an operation on Friday.
It was part of the Western Cape’s festive season anti-crime blitz.
An elderly man was also apprehended in a dagga bust in Milnerton.
The police’s Novella Potelwa said: “In Milnerton, a dagga cultivation facility was discovered in Montague Gardens. In Caledon, police seized mandrax tablets valued at R95,000.”
