Steenhuisen: I never backstabbed Maimane

John Steenhuisen has replaced Maimame as leader of the Democratic Alliance after being voted in by the federal council.

Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter
Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said that he did not backstab former leader Mmusi Maimane.

Steenhuisen has replaced Maimame as leader of the party after being voted in by the federal council.

Maimane quit his position and the party last month.

Steenhuisen denied that he plotted to dethrone Maimane as leader so that he could ascend to the position.

He said that he respected the former leader and had faith in him until the very end.

"I never backstabbed Mr Maimane. I served as his chief whip, I served as him loyally and I served him well right up until the end. It was not possible to tell him that I was standing for the interim leader because he had resigned as the leader and resigned as a member of the party prior to this position even becoming available."

Steenhuisen said there was no denying that under Maimane's leadership the party had setbacks.

"The review shows that there were some errors that we didn't do so well under his leadership and we need to address those going forward."

The interim leader was adamant that he was the right man for the job and could stabilise the party.

