Sold! 3 bedroom Gupta property in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m
The controversial family had since left the country after more allegations of corruption against some of the Gupta brothers emerged.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the Gupta’s properties in Saxonwold on Monday was auctioned off for R2.6 million by Park Village Auctions.
The property, which is almost 1,200 square meters, has three bedrooms, a swimming pool and a staff bedroom. It’s believed the Guptas bought it for R3.2 million in 2011.
Auction Reference : 405 Date & Time Mon 18-Nov-2019 Starting at 11h00 Preview One hour before the start of the...Posted by Park Village Auctions on Thursday, 7 November 2019
Some residential houses in Saxonwold were believed to be worth around R3 million and above. Others went up to R20 million.
The property was believed to be the same house from which Tshepiso Magashule, the son of the African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule, was forcefully removed as previously reported by the Mail & Guardian.
This was believed to be the first of five homes that would go under the hammer in the area owned by the controversial family.
The building, which housed the Guptas TV studios and offices for the now-defunct New Age newspaper, also went under the hummer last year.
