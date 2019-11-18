Scandal-hit Steinhoff sells unit of Australasian subsidiary
Steinhoff had said in August it's only way to survive was to slim down and sell its assets.
JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff International said on Monday its Australasian subsidiary Greenlit Brands sold its general merchandise division to Allegro Funds, as the South African retailer grapples with the fallout of an accounting scandal worth about $7 billion.
Steinhoff had said in August its only way to survive was to slim down and sell its assets.
“The sale of Greenlit Brands General Merchandise division is a further step in Steinhoff’s programme of planned divestments,” Louis du Preez, Steinhoff Group CEO said.
As part of the deal, brands including Best & Less and Debenhams Australia and a total of more than 322 stores and over 6,100 employees would be taken over by Allegro Funds, said Greenlit Brands, a retailer and manufacturer.
Allegro Funds is an Australian fund manager specialising in turning companies around.
Steinhoff said the terms of the transaction were confidential.
Established more than 50 years ago, the firm transformed itself from a small South African outfit to a furniture and household goods retailer straddling four continents before it shocked investors by flagging holes in its accounts in December 2017.
Popular in Business
-
SAA threatens legal action as strike continues
-
SAA denies 'malicious' union claims that its flights unsafe
-
Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
-
How to keep your money safe from criminals this festive season
-
MTN, Cell C expand roaming agreement
-
Cosatu condemns violence among Lonmin miners after 15 deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.