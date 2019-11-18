Sandra Munsamy's alleged kidnappers abandon bail bid

The suspects allegedly intercepted Sandra Munsamy’s vehicle on the Pinetown highway in May and kept her in captivity for 162 days.

DURBAN - Four men accused of kidnapping a Durban businesswoman on Monday abandoned their bail application and would be kept at the Westville Prison until their next court appearance in January.

The suspects appeared before the Durban Regional Court on Monday. They allegedly intercepted Sandra Munsamy’s vehicle on the Pinetown highway in May and kept her in captivity for 162 days.

Munsamy was rescued by the police over a week ago in Mpumalanga. It's understood that shortly after she was kidnapped, a ransom of R140 million was sought from her family.

The men accused of kidnapping her could not be named by order of the court.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they believed the men were linked to an international underworld organisation targeting rich families.

“We have two suspects that are from Mozambique, there are also two other suspects that claim to be South African; that verification will depend on the Department of Home Affairs, which is assisting us in this regard,” Mulaudzi said.

Two of the suspects who claim to be South Africans were represented by the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana.

Eyewitness News understands that Munsamy was recovering at a hospital, the name of which could not be revealed for safety reasons.