Sacca ‘unfazed’ by SAA’s legal action threats

Despite the ongoing workers’ strike, SAA has resumed international flights.

DURBAN/JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said it was unfazed by South African Airways (SAA)'s threats of legal action.

Airline spokesperson Tladi Tladi has told Eyewitness News that SAA is taking legal opinion, which could force the association and Numsa to retract claims that inexperienced staff have been hired during the ongoing strike.

However, deputy president of the association Christopher Shabangu said they had proof to back up their allegations.

Tladi said flights to African destinations would resume on Tuesday.

He said, however, that domestic flights remain grounded and the airline has redirected passengers to mango airlines, SA Express and SA Airlink.

Tladi said SAA was resolute that legal action would be taken against unions representing the workers and staff members engaged in the strike will face consequences.

“The principle of no work, no pay has been implemented. Those who have decided to participate in the industrial action will be logged out until the strike has ended by the unions.”

Shabangu told EWN they were not deterred by SAA's threats of legal action as they believed the strike was justified and they have evidence to prove the existence of corruption at the airline.

As unions threaten a secondary strike in the aviation industry, the Airlines Association of Southern Africa has called for cool heads among employees and management.

On Sunday, Numsa said it was consulting workers at other airlines to prepare for a secondary strike.

The association said this could result in a national crisis.

CEO Chris Zweigenthal said: “We’re not in favour of a secondary strike and we believe that the unions and the airlines' management must get together and explore options before the unions decide on a secondary strike. We do not believe it’s in the best interest of the country.”