SAA denies 'malicious' union claims that its flights unsafe
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) warned on Sunday that passenger safety could not be guaranteed after the airline reinstated international flights.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has assured passengers that their flights were safe as a strike by unions dragged into its fourth day.
SAA CEO Zukisa Ramasia has labeled those allegations as "malicious".
"The unions have alleged and I think it is very malicious of them to attack the airline and say that our passenger must not fly the airline because we take that as an insult to the Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa."
Wage talks between the parties failed over the weekend and both Sacca and Numsa have since promised to intensify their strike.
The unions are demanding an 8% salary increase while SAA is only offering 5.9%.
