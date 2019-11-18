Refugees arrested for trespassing at UNHCR offices abandon bail application

They were part of a larger group of more than 180 refugees who appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court after violent clashes broke out with police in Brooklyn last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Forty foreign nationals, all of them men, arrested for trespassing at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pretoria on Monday abandoned their bail application.

#Refugees [WATCH] Refugees sing ‘no more South Africa’ shortly after court was adjourned. TK pic.twitter.com/lZlvlKixRr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 18, 2019

They were handcuffed on Friday after camping outside for over a month hoping to secure safe passage out of South Africa.

The group all opted to represent themselves in court. Their case was postponed to next week Wednesday for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the State prosecutor said it was possible the group could also face charges of public violence.

