Refugees arrested for trespassing at UNHCR offices abandon bail application

They were part of a larger group of more than 180 refugees who appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court after violent clashes broke out with police in Brooklyn last week.

Foreign nationals appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 18 November 2019 over clashes with the police, which saw 24 officers being injured. Picture: EWN
2 days ago

JOHANNESBURG – Forty foreign nationals, all of them men, arrested for trespassing at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pretoria on Monday abandoned their bail application.

They were part of a larger group of more than 180 refugees who appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court after violent clashes broke out with police in Brooklyn last week.

They were handcuffed on Friday after camping outside for over a month hoping to secure safe passage out of South Africa.

The group all opted to represent themselves in court. Their case was postponed to next week Wednesday for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the State prosecutor said it was possible the group could also face charges of public violence.

WATCH: May God forgive South Africans - Foreign Nationals

Timeline

