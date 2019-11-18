Ramaphosa: Fitting punishment for Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the three life sentences handed down to the rapist and killer of Uyinene Mrwetyana were befitting of the crimes.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the three life sentences handed down to the rapist and killer of Uyinene Mrwetyana were befitting of the crimes.
In his weekly newsletter, he labeled the offences as heinous.
On Friday, former Post Office worker Luyanda Botha pleaded guilty to raping and murdering the 19-year-old.
He entered into a plea agreement.
President Ramaphosa said that the emergency action plan to deal with gender-based violence was being implemented.
The president said that various government departments had reprioritised R1.6 billion for the plan to be funded and put in place.
It included improving access to justice for survivors of violence and prevention campaigns. Clearing case backlogs, he said, was a priority.
To this end, the plan would also strengthen the criminal justice system. The plan would also see 312 police recruits being trained to join the family violence, child protection unit.
Ramaphosa said that 11 more sexual offences courts would be completed by the end of the current financial year.
Popular in Local
-
SAA threatens legal action as strike continues
-
NPA goes after Malema’s associates in multimillion rand fraud probe
-
UK's Peter Hain to cast blame on global banks in Zuma corruption
-
SAA denies 'malicious' union claims that its flights unsafe
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 16 November 2019
-
Race-based polices won’t lift South Africans out of poverty - Steenhuisen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.