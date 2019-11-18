Ramaphosa: Fitting punishment for Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the three life sentences handed down to the rapist and killer of Uyinene Mrwetyana were befitting of the crimes.

In his weekly newsletter, he labeled the offences as heinous.

On Friday, former Post Office worker Luyanda Botha pleaded guilty to raping and murdering the 19-year-old.

He entered into a plea agreement.

President Ramaphosa said that the emergency action plan to deal with gender-based violence was being implemented.

The president said that various government departments had reprioritised R1.6 billion for the plan to be funded and put in place.

It included improving access to justice for survivors of violence and prevention campaigns. Clearing case backlogs, he said, was a priority.

To this end, the plan would also strengthen the criminal justice system. The plan would also see 312 police recruits being trained to join the family violence, child protection unit.

Ramaphosa said that 11 more sexual offences courts would be completed by the end of the current financial year.