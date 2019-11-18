Race-based polices won’t lift South Africans out of poverty - Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen has replaced former leader Mmusi Maimane after being voted in by the federal council at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said race-based policies had failed and his party would do things differently, to “make good of what was done wrong in the past”.
Steenhuisen has replaced former leader Mmusi Maimane after being voted in by the federal council at the weekend.
Maimane quit his position and the party last month. In September, Maimane told Eyewitness News that he felt the party needed to attract more black voters.
Steenhuisen has denied that he plotted to topple Maimane so that he could ascend to the position.
The new interim leader said that things needed to be done differently to lift people out of poverty.
“I don’t think you address the evils and the scars of race-based policies by layering over more race-based policies.
"Let’s lift people out of poverty and into opportunities. Race-based policies have failed and even the ANC has conceded that interventions like BEE has not yielded the empowerment required.”
WATCH: Issues facing the DA are enormous - Zille
At the same time, Steenhuisen said that he did not backstab former leader Maimane.
He said that he respected the former leader and had faith in him until the very end.
"I never backstabbed Mr Maimane. I served as his chief whip, I served as him loyally and I served him well right up until the end. It was not possible to tell him that I was standing for the interim leader because he had resigned as the leader and resigned as a member of the party prior to this position even becoming available."
Steenhuisen said there was no denying that under Maimane's leadership the party had setbacks.
"The review shows that there were some errors that we didn't do so well under his leadership and we need to address those going forward."
Popular in Politics
-
UK's Peter Hain to cast blame on global banks in Zuma corruption
-
Steenhuisen: I never backstabbed Maimane
-
7 facts about President Cyril Ramaphosa on his birthday
-
Steenhuisen vows to 'bring DA back to life,' says it’s not a ‘white party’
-
DA elects John Steenhuisen as interim leader
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.