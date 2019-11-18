Peter Hain: Banks, other foreign govts complicit in state capture

Hain took to the stand at the state capture public hearings in Johannesburg, where he is testifying about how domestic corruption is facilitated on the international stage to enable money laundering.

Hain took to the stand at the public hearings in Johannesburg, where he's testifying about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the international stage to enable money laundering.

In his opening statement, Hain explained what he understood about state capture.

"It was facilitated by the massive complicity of international financial institutions and other institutions, as well as other foreign governments. But if you look at what happened, whether it was the dismembering of the South African Revenue Service or the way in which the NPA was turned from pursuing high crime to neglecting a lot of crime."

Hain spent his childhood in South Africa before his parents were banned by the apartheid government for fighting the regime and forced into exile.

