Pandor: Zimbabwe's problems will be resolved primarily by Zimbabweans

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) may have to go beyond making resolutions and engage the countries that have imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Pandor has convened a symposium of academics and diplomats to advise on the role that South Africa played for Zimbabwe’s sanctions to be lifted.

Pandor said Zimbabwe’s economic solution must go hand-in-hand with a political solution and come from Zimbabwe.

She said that before other countries intervened, all parties in that country must agree to those interventions.

“We regard it as part of our modest contribution to beginning a process of articulating solutions to the many complex challenges, which we believe will be resolved primarily by the people of Zimbabwe, with the assistance of all countries. There’s no sense of arrogance that we have the solution, as South Africa.”