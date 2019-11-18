Open letter to President Macron on human rights abuses in Cameroon
Dear President Emmanuel Macron,
We, the intellectuals, writers, and human rights lawyers undersigned, write to implore France to strengthen its commitment to the resolution of the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon, described by some analysts as "Rwanda in slow motion".
Specifically, we respectfully urge France to use its considerable influence on the government of President Paul Biya to encourage Cameroon to openly join the peace talks led by Switzerland, which would make it possible to stop the murders and atrocities perpetrated in the country. North West and South West regions of the country. A durable solution must come from a mediation process that includes English-speaking armed separatist groups and non-violent civil society leaders.
It's urgent; the dehumanizing violence in Cameroon must not reach the same scale as that which occurred in Rwanda in 1994. On the one hand, non-state armed groups and bandits use machetes to maim, torture and decapitate, on the other hand. Government forces commit crimes against humanity such as extrajudicial executions and burnt villages. Journalists, opposition politicians and other civilians are wrongly detained. More than half a million Anglophones are displaced while fleeing violence. Hundreds of thousands of children have missed school for more than three years, and according to recent United Nations reports, 1.4 million people are at risk of starvation.
France and the international community may be aware that the recent Grand National Dialogue organized by Cameroon did not adequately address the Anglophone crisis. As a result, violence has persisted in English-speaking areas since the end of the dialogue on October 4.
The Great National Dialogue and the release of political prisoners have been a step in the right direction. However, the dialogue does not address the root causes of the conflict; it excluded any discussion of other forms of governance and did not offer sufficient security guarantees to diaspora and separatist leaders. In other words, it did not put an end to the atrocities or produced an acceptable or viable political solution for the English-speaking regions. The talks led by Switzerland now seem to be the only way to reach an appropriate political solution, through an inclusive negotiating table.
Mr. President, we hope that you personally and your country, France, value your historical relations and your ties with Cameroon, and wish for the return of peace in this country. We believe that France does not want to be complicit in another genocide in Africa after Rwanda and that it take all possible measures now. Please strongly promote the Swiss talks so that villainous violence can cease immediately, that human rights are respected and that normalcy returns to English-speaking and French-speaking Cameroon.
Cameroonians and Cameroonians, brothers, sisters and friends of Cameroon in France as well as the whole world are waiting for you.
Alphonsus BM Gbanie, Executive Secretary, Human Rights Defenders Network - SL, Sierra Leone
Awada Ali Yakhoub, National President of AECPEM, Association for Koranic Education and Protection of Mouhadjirine Children, Chad
Center for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, University of Pretoria, South Africa
CLEEN Foundation, Nigeria
Consortium of Ethiopian Human Rights Organizations - CEHRO, Ethiopia
Cory Williams, Co-Founder, Darfur and Beyond, USA
Kenya Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, Kenya
Dr. Al Sutton, Africa Freedom Coalition, USA
Dr. Charlotte Walker-Said, John Jay College, City University of New York, USA
Dr. Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, Dr. Marsha Raticoff Grossman Associate Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Stockton University; Former President, Genocide Watch; Former First Vice President, International Association of Genocide Scholars, USA
Dr. Gerald Bareebe, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Political Science, University of Toronto - Scarborough, Canada
Dr. Gregory H. Stanton, Founding President, Genocide Watch, USA
Dr. James Angove, Lecturer in Moral and Political Philosophy, University of Oxford, UK
Dr. Lynn Cockburn, Assistant Professor, University of Toronto, Canada
Dr. Manjeet Ramgotra, Lecturer in Law, SOAS, University of London, UK
Dr. Michael Minch, Peace and Justice Studies, Utah Valley University, USA
Dr. Piet Konings, Honorary Fellow, African Studies Center, University of Leiden, The Netherlands
Dr. Robert K. Hitchcock, Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of New Mexico, USA
Dr. Roxana Willis, Researcher in Law and Criminology, University of Oxford, UK
Dr. Samuel Totten, Professor Emeritus, University of Arkansas, USA
Eric Cohen, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Investors Against Genocide, USA
Esther Sprague, Director, Sudan Unlimited, USA
Francis Kpatindé, Associate Professor, Sciences Po Paris, France
Fred Muvunyi, Editor, Germany's International Broadcaster DW; Consultant, Freedom House; Op-Ed contributor, The Washington Post, Germany
Gabriel Stauring, Stop Genocide Now, USA
George Shirinian, Executive Director, Zoryan Institute, Canada
Jeffrey Smith, Executive Director, Vanguard Africa, USA
Jonathan Osei Owusu, Executive Director, POS Foundation; Vice Chairman, Ghana Human Rights NGOs Forum; Convener, West African Human Rights Defenders Network - Ghana chapter and UN UPR, Ghana
Kim Klett, Educators' Institute for Human Rights, USA
Kyle Matthews, Executive Director, Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies, Canada
Lauren Fortgang, Director and Co-Founder, Never Again Coalition, USA
Lawyers' Rights Watch Canada
Linda Melvern, Author: A Betrayed People - The role of the west in Rwanda's genocide; Conspiracy to Murder - The Rwandan genocide, UK
Ms. Mama Koité Doumbia, President of the MUSONET / Mali Network; Africa Representative to Trust Funds for Victims of the International Criminal Court / ICC; Member of FemWise Africa / African Union; President of the Platform of Women Leaders of Mali; Member of the UN Women West and Central Africa Advisory Group; Member of the Francophone Network Equality Women Men / OIF, Mali
Martha Boshnick, Co-chair, Darfur Interfaith Network, USA
Ndifuna Mohammed, Executive Director, Justice Access Point - Uganda (JAP), Uganda
Pearl Eliadis, Human Rights Lawyer and Adjunct Professor of Law, Faculty of Law, McGill University, Canada
Professor Adam Jones, Political Science, University of British Columbia, Canada
Professor Amanda Hammar, Director, Center for African Studies, University of Copenhagen; President, Africa-Europe Group for International Studies (AEGIS), Denmark
Professor Arshin Adib-Moghaddin, SOAS, University of London, UK
Professor David Livingstone Smith, University of New England, USA
Professor Elisabeth Weber, University of California - Santa Barbara, USA
Professor Gareth Austin, Professor of Economic History, University of Cambridge, UK
Professor Ian Taylor, School of International Relations, University of St Andrews, UK
Professor Alton of Liverpool, Liverpool Hope University, UK
Professor William Felstiner, Cardiff University, UK
Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, Canada
Rebecca Tinsley, Founder, Waging Peace, UK
Sam Weller, Canadians for Peace in Cameroon, Canada
Terry Nickelson, Executive Director, Our Humanity in the Balance, USA.
Popular in Opinion
-
KHOLOFELO MAPONYA: A response to Jessie Duarte on the PIC
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s liberals are failing to wrap their heads around race
-
Ramaphosa: Our gender-based violence fight-back well on its way
-
MAKASHULE GANA: DA only party that can realise hopes of all S. Africans
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting room blues
-
ANALYSIS: SA must up its game and produce more teachers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.