Olympic dream on the line as South Africa face Egypt

A win for South Africa will guarantee them automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s national Under-23 captain Tercious Malepe is expecting Egypt to sit back in their U-23 African Cup of Nations semi-final clash on Tuesday.

The top three finishers of this tournament will get to represent Africa at the prestigious global sporting event.

Speaking ahead of the game, Malepe shared his thoughts on the strategy that Egypt will try to apply.

“We have played against this side twice before in our two friendly matches building up to this tournament and we know what to expect from them,” Malepe said.

“We also profiled each player in our analysis sessions and you can rest assured that the boys are hungry to push for a win in this one. Our goal is to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games, and we will stop at nothing until we achieve that goal”.

Should Malepe help South Africa qualify for the Olympics, it would be his second consecutive participation in such a tournament.

“Playing in the 2016 Olympic Games was a good experience for me and my only wish is to see my teammates gaining the same experience as well. We have been speaking about it and everybody is just highly motivated to realise this goal.

"Not everybody gets the opportunity to feature in two back-to-back Olympics games and this is one opportunity I really do not want to miss in my playing career. I am just grateful to be playing with guys who share the common vision of being among the top three teams that will represent Africa in Tokyo come next year”.