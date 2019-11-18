Pandor: UNSC didn’t discuss refugees who want to leave SA

More than 180 of the refugees appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday and insisted they wanted to be moved to a country where they would be safe from xenophobic attacks.

PRETORIA - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members did not discuss the month-long sit-in outside the Pretoria office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that ended last Friday.

#Refugees [WATCH] Refugees sing ‘no more South Africa’ shortly after court was adjourned. TK pic.twitter.com/lZlvlKixRr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 18, 2019

Briefing the media on South Africa holding the Presidency for the month of November of the United Nations powerhouse, Pandor said members of the 15-nation body were accustomed to refugees seeking to have the world organisation move them from one country providing them refuge to another.

"The refugee protest in South Africa was never discussed by the UNSC."



