Molefi Ntseki looking to bring in Thomas Barkhuizen to Bafana fold

With goal scoring still a problem within the side, the national team's coach says he will be using the break before their next game to recruit new talent.

JOHANNESBURG - Molefi Ntseki admits that he is looking to solve Bafana Bafana’s goal-scoring woes by recruiting Preston North End striker Thomas Barkhuizen into the national team fold.

Bafana created multiple chances but only managed one goal as they beat Sudan in their African Cup of Nation 2021 qualifier on Sunday.

With goal scoring still a problem within the side, Ntseki said he would be using the break before their next game to recruit new talent.

“This break I will use it to go to England to go and speak to Thomas Barkhuizen, to the club, to the family and to see if ever we are happy with his profiling can he get a South African passport and be able to come in because we are saying we have a concern with the strikers,” he said after the match which was played at Orlando Stadium.

Lebo Phiri was the match-winner as he netted the only goal of the game to hand Bafana the victory. The goal was also his first for the national team and he was pleased to get off the mark.

“It was the greatest of feelings,” the EA Guingamp striker said. “I had been anticipating getting minutes in the national team. I feel like I have been doing exceptionally well where I’m playing. We have great players in our country and I have always respected that. I’ve always awaited my chance and today came and I did my level best. Fortunately, I got the goal”.

Bafana are third in Group C after recording one loss and one win from their opening two games. Despite the disappointing 2-0 loss to Ghana in their first qualifier, Ntseki feels his side is on the right track in trying to qualify for the tournament, which will be hosted by Cameroon.

“We are still placed third because of the three points because Sudan has four goals (scored in the game vs São Tomé and Príncipe). It’s a small setback for us. We still have to play São Tomé, home and away, before we play Sudan and Ghana again”.