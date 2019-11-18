Man handed 8 months in jail for abuse, cruel treatment of 32 dogs

The NSPCA found the animals in a dire condition at a farm owned by Pieter Steyn in Protea Glen in January 2017.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE FOLLOWING DETAILS MAY BE UPSETTING TO SENSITIVE READERS.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has on Monday been sentenced to eight months behind bars for the abuse and cruel treatment of 32 dogs.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) found the animals in a dire condition at a farm owned by Pieter Steyn in Protea Glen in January 2017.

It’s understood a variety of breeds were kept in cages and hidden in locked rooms filled with dog waste and rotting meat. Among the 32 dogs was a puppy with a broken spine that had been left to drag himself around the property as well as a young pit bull in a cage whose nose had been entirely bitten off.

Steyn was also ordered to pay R40,000 to the NSPCA and denied ownership of any dogs for the next five years.

“The thought of the thick carpets of dog faeces on the ground and the foul stench of the scene still makes me cringe even though it is years later,” said senior NSPCA inspector Nadia Hansa.